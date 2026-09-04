Eesti Laul 2027. In English

1. General Provisions

1.1 This Regulation (hereinafter "Regulation") sets out the conditions and procedure for the song contest "EESTI LAUL 2027" (hereinafter "Contest") announced by Estonian Public Broadcasting (hereinafter "ERR").

1.2 The Contest consists of a preliminary round and a final (30.01.2027).

1.3 The organization and related decisions of the Contest are carried out by ERR.

1.4 ERR contacts: Faehlmanni 12, 15029 Tallinn; 7th floor, room 7113; e-mail: eestilaul@err.ee.

1.5 By participating in the Contest, the participants agree to the conditions of this Regulation and to the rules of the 71st Eurovision Song Contest established by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), undertake to comply with them, to cooperate with ERR in organizing the Contest and to grant ERR all rights necessary for the use of the songs, their performances and recordings, as well as promotional materials related to the song.

1.6 Participants confirm that their participation in the Contest does not infringe the intellectual property rights (e.g. copyright, trademark rights) of third parties and they release ERR from any liability to third parties for claims arising from possible infringements of intellectual property rights.

1.7 Participants are aware of the processing of their personal data to the extent and in the manner specified in Section 11 of this Regulation.

1.8 By participating in the Contest, participants agree to comply at ERR premises and at other Contest-related events/recordings with the rules established by ERR to ensure the safety and health of participants.

2. Songs admitted to the Contest

2.1 The competition song (hereinafter "Song") submitted to the Contest must meet the following requirements:

2.1.1 the performance length of the song is up to 3:00 (three) minutes;

2.1.2 the song must have original lyrics and music;

2.1.3 in all rounds, the song must have the same author(s) as at the time of submission;

2.1.4 the lyrics (including the title) and music of the song must not have been published (released or made public) by the participants or third parties before 27.11.2026 at 21:00. ERR will publish the songs qualifying from the preliminary round to the final unless ERR decides otherwise;

2.1.5 the song must not be contrary to law, good morals, the rules of the Contest or the Eurovision Song Contest, nor harm the reputation of the Contest or the Eurovision Song Contest. Lyrics or content of a political, commercial or similar nature are not permitted. Obscene expressions that are or may be considered unethical, offensive, vulgar, inciting hatred, defamatory or inappropriate, or otherwise contrary to public morals or decency, are not permitted.

2.2 The performer(s) and performance(s) of the song must meet the following requirements:

2.2.1 no more than 6 persons may be present on stage during the performance of the song;

2.2.2 in all rounds, the song must have the same soloist(s) as at the time of submission;

2.2.3 no performer may have a date of birth later than 01.05.2009;

2.2.4 the performer of the song may not be a person who in the same year performs another country's song at the Eurovision Song Contest or is a candidate to do so;

2.2.5 the performance of the song must not be contrary to law, good morals, the rules of the Contest or the Eurovision Song Contest, nor harm the reputation of the Contest or the Eurovision Song Contest. The performance must not contain political, commercial and/or obscene expressions, gestures or elements (e.g. clothing) that are or may be considered unethical, offensive, vulgar, inciting hatred, defamatory or inappropriate, or otherwise contrary to public morals or decency.

3. Authors and Performers

3.1 Authors and collectives of authors (hereinafter "author(s)") who are citizens of the Republic of Estonia, foreign residents of the Republic of Estonia within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (hereinafter "residents") or non-residents may participate in the Contest. The song must have at least one author who is a citizen or resident of the Republic of Estonia. ERR has the right to make exceptions to the provisions of this Section if the soloist(s) of the song are citizens of the Republic of Estonia. All authors must prove their authorship if necessary.

3.2 The performer(s) of the song may be citizens, residents or non-residents of the Republic of Estonia.

3.3 One author of music and/or lyrics or a collective of authors may participate in the Contest with up to 5 (five) songs.

3.4 One performer or collective of performers may perform up to 5 (five) songs in the Contest.

3.5 A participation fee (including VAT) must be paid to participate in the Contest. The amount depends on the submission deadline:

3.5.1 For an Estonian-language song submitted between 04.09.2026 (12:00) and 05.10.2026 (23:59), the participation fee is 50 euros; for a foreign-language or multilingual song, 100 euros;

3.5.2 For an Estonian-language song submitted between 06.10.2026 (00:00) and 08.10.2026 (12:00), the participation fee is 150 euros; for a foreign-language or multilingual song, 250 euros.

3.6 The participation fee must be paid to ERR's account via bank link. The payment order must indicate the performer and the title of the song. If the author(s) or performer(s) submit more than one song to the Contest, the participation fee must be paid separately for each song. The participation fee is non-refundable.

3.7 Each finalist song's team shall appoint from among themselves one (1) authorized representative who is authorized by the members of the team (authors of music and lyrics, performers, phonogram producer, choreographer, etc.) to conclude with the organizer the contract referred to in Section 8 and with whom the organizer communicates. The representative is responsible for issues related to the song and is obliged to attend stage show meetings.

4. Submission of the Song

4.1 Submission of the song to the Contest takes place from 04.09.2026 at 12:00 until 08.10.2026 at 12:00. The song together with other materials listed in the Regulation must be uploaded to ERR's website eestilaul.ee.

4.2 To participate in the Contest, the following must be submitted and uploaded:

4.2.1 the phonogram of the song in WAV format (file size up to 50MB);

4.2.2 the lyrics of the song (if the lyrics are not in Estonian, then also their translation into Estonian) as a .doc file. The full version of the lyrics as performed, including all repetitions and refrains (maximum total file size 5MB);

4.2.3 a short biography of the performer(s) as a .doc file (maximum file size 5MB);

4.2.4 promo photos of the performer(s) (2–3 photos, jpg/jpeg/png; in both horizontal and vertical formats; maximum total file size 20 MB);

4.3 The authors and performers of submitted songs will not be disclosed before the announcement of the results of the preliminary round.

5. Preselection

5.1 From the list of songs that comply with the regulations, the preselection jury selects a total of 12 (twelve) songs for the competition. The preselection jury evaluates the songs blindly (i.e., they do not know the authors and performers of the songs). The identities of the jury members are not disclosed before the results of the preselection are announced.

5.2 In addition to the songs qualifying for the final, the preselection jury selects 2 (two) so-called backup songs: to be used in case any of the selected final songs do not meet the regulations or need to be replaced for other reasons.

5.3 The preselection jury consists of at least 25 (twenty-five) members, including recognized professional musicians, performers, composers, singers, producers, as well as music journalists, DJs, lecturers, and ordinary people of various ages who are music listeners and for whom music is written.

5.4 The names, authors and performers of the songs qualifying for the final will be announced (on ERR programs, websites and/or social media accounts) no later than 29.10.2026. The points awarded to the songs and their ranking will not be disclosed.

5.5 The premiere of the songs qualifying for the final will take place through ERR no later than 27.11.2026, unless ERR decides otherwise.

6. Preparation for the Final

6.1 The team of a song competing in the final must send ERR the separate audio tracks (stems) of the song no later than 24.11.2026; the technical requirements are described in Appendix 2.

6.2 Changes to the mix and production of the final song's phonogram (master) may be made before 24.11.2026 at 23:59. The tempo, key and form of the song may not be changed. ERR is not obliged to take later changes into account.

6.3 The team must produce a music video for each song selected for the final and submit it to ERR no later than 24.11.2026.

6.4 The stage-show concept and one-shot video for the songs selected for the final must be submitted to ERR no later than 07.12.2026.

6.5 The authors and performers of the songs qualifying for the final must be available from 28.10.2026 to 30.01.2027 for performances and interviews in various ERR programs, rehearsals, and Contest-related promotional events and campaigns.

6.6 During the period from 28.10.2026 to 30.01.2027, final-related meetings, postcard recordings, rehearsals, interviews and other activities with performers and authors will take place under the following conditions:

6.6.1 postcard recordings of performers will take place at the ERR television building on 09.01.2027;

6.6.2 The date, time, and duration of the song rehearsal will be determined by ERR;

6.6.3 The soloist(s) and author(s) of the song must be the same as on the phonogram mentioned in points 4.2.1 and 6.1, unless ERR has reached a different agreement for a valid reason; 6.6.4 The final decision on the stage performance, including styling, choreography, decorations, visuals, staging, sound, and direction, rests with ERR;

6.6.4 The final decision-making authority regarding the stage performance of the song, including styling, choreography, decorations, visuals, staging, sound and direction, rests with ERR;

6.6.5 The person(s) mentioned in point 3.7 shall ensure the participation of performers on the dates provided by ERR at all rehearsals and live broadcasts; 6.6.6 Authors and performers or their representatives must participate in information meetings

6.6.6 authors and performers or their representatives must participate in information meetings and live-show meetings held from October 2026 through January 2027.

6.7 If the performer(s)' participation in the final is hindered by force majeure of a temporary nature, but ERR has sufficient grounds to believe that this will not prevent the performer from participating in the Contest or the Eurovision Song Contest or from preparing for such participation, ERR may, on the basis of a written application by the song's author(s), make concessions (including the use of a full phonogram).

6.8 The authors, performers and team of a song selected for the final are obliged to comply with the conditions for participation in the final set out in Appendix 3 to the Regulation.

6.9 Presentation of Songs:

6.9.1 From the submission of materials mentioned in point 4.2 until the end of Contest, ERR has the right to use the songs, performances, phonograms, music videos and other materials in all possible ways in the context of the Contest (including the Contest related promotional events and campaigns). ERR has the right to grant sub-license to a third party for the same purpose.

6.9.2 From 27.11.2026 at 21:00 (EST), authors and performers may make the songs available to the public and contribute in any way to increasing their recognition (except by granting their use for advertising third parties or their goods and/or services), unless ERR decides otherwise.

6.10 ERR may grant third parties (e.g. EBU) permission to record preparations related to the final (e.g. meetings, backstage activities) for the purpose of using them in audio and audiovisual works related to the Contest or the Eurovision Song Contest (e.g. programs, documentaries, promos) and making such materials available to the public in any manner. Participants are aware that their personal data is processed for the purposes of artistic expression. Participants grant permission to use copyrights and related rights connected with the song and its performance for the production of the above works and for making them available to the public in any manner (e.g. recording stage rehearsals and live broadcasts). Recording will take place according to a schedule coordinated by ERR.

7. Conducting the Final

7.1 The final will be held as a live broadcast on 30.01.2027. The songs will be performed live on air with a backing track.

7.2 A total of 12 (twelve) songs will compete in the final.

7.3 The order of performances in the final will be determined by ERR.

7.4 The winning song of the Contest will be selected in two rounds of the final. In the first round, 3 songs will be selected by jury voting and televoting to proceed to the second round (superfinal). If televoting (or any method thereof) fails for technical or other reasons, the winning song will be determined either solely on the basis of jury voting or on the basis of the jury vote combined with the results of the successfully completed televote.

7.5 In the superfinal, the winning song will be selected by televoting. If televoting in the superfinal fails, the song that received the highest number of votes in the first round of the final will be selected as the winning song.

7.6 The jury for the final consists of at least 7 (seven) members who are international music experts actively involved in the creation, publishing or teaching of pop music. ERR determines the methods and procedure of televoting.

7.7 The authors of the winning song undertake to notify ERR no later than 08.02.2027 whether they wish to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest. The notice in a form reproducible in writing (e-mail) shall be sent to ERR by the person referred to in Section 3.7.

7.8 If the winning song declines to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest, the right passes to the song placed next in the ranking. If the third-place song declines representation, ERR has the right to decide which song will be offered the right to represent Estonia. Section 10 of the Regulation applies to the song sent to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest.

7.9 ERR may submit a song to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest if the song has been reviewed and approved by EBU.

7.10 The author(s) of the winning song grant ERR, free of charge, permission to arrange (adapt) and perform the song at the Eesti Laul 2028 final concert. At ERR's request, the performers undertake to perform the winning song at the Eesti Laul 2028 final concert.

8. Conclusion of Agreements and Resulting Obligations

8.1 Written agreements will be concluded with the authors, performers and phonogram producers of the songs selected for the final between 14.12.2026 and 21.01.2027. These agreements will define the parties' rights and obligations regarding the participation of the songs in the Contest and possible participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. The agreements will also regulate the use of intellectual property rights related to the songs, their performances and recordings.

8.2 The agreement referred to in Section 8.1 will be concluded with ERR by a person authorized by the members of the song team. For this purpose, each member of the song team (music and lyric author(s), performer(s), phonogram producer, choreographer, etc.) shall sign (digitally or on paper) a power of attorney in the form provided by ERR, authorizing the designated person to sign the agreement referred to in Section 8.1 on their behalf.

8.3 All powers of attorney signed by the members of the song team must be submitted to ERR together with the music video referred to in Section 5.5 no later than 24.11.2026.

8.4 If the rights of an author, performer, or phonogram producer are exercised through a collective management organization, ERR will acquire from the author, performer, and phonogram producer only the rights not already covered by the agreement with the collective management organization. Rights holders who are members of a collective management organization (Estonian Authors' Society, Estonian Phonogram Producers' Union, Estonian Performers' Union) must register the song with the respective collective management organization before submitting the song to the contest.

10. Prizes and Fees

9.1 The Estonian Authors' Society will award the following prizes (net amounts) to the authors who are members:

9.1.1 To the author(s) of the song that placed first in the final – 10 000 euros;

9.1.2 To the author(s) of the song that placed second in the final – 3000 euros;

9.1.3 To the author(s) of the song that placed third in the final – 2000 euros;

9.1.4 The prize money will be divided among the song's authors in proportion to the authorship percentages registered with the Estonian Authors' Society and will be transferred by the Estonian Authors' Society to the authors' personal bank accounts within 30 days after the final.

9.2 The Estonian Performers' Union will award the following scholarships to the performers of the songs:

9.2.1 To the performer(s) of the song that placed first in the final – a scholarship in the total amount of 1000 euros;

9.2.2 To the performer(s) of the song that placed second in the final – a scholarship in the total amount of 2000 euros;

9.2.3 To the performer(s) of the song that placed third in the final – a scholarship in the total amount of 3000 euros;

9.2.4 The payment of scholarships by the Estonian Performers' Union will follow the terms and conditions specified in the scholarship payment guidelines.

9.3 The Estonian Phonogram Producers' Union will pay a fee of 3000 euros to the phonogram producer of the song that placed first in the final.

9.4 ERR will not pay any fees to participants for the use of their copyrights or related rights, except for members of collective management organizations. In such cases, ERR will pay the fee to the collective management organization based on the agreement with the collective management organization.

9.5 ERR will not reimburse authors, performers, or phonogram producers for expenses incurred due to participation in the competition and/or the Eurovision Song Contest (e.g., transportation and parking costs), unless specified in this regulation or in the contract concluded in accordance with section 8.1.

10. Participation of the Winning Song in the Eurovision Song Contest

10.1 The participation of the winning song in the Eurovision Song Contest will take place under at least the following conditions:

10.1.1 ERR's right to send, and the performer(s)' obligation to participate as part of the ERR delegation for up to three (3) weeks during the 71st Eurovision Song Contest, including its semi-final, the final if qualified, and related events, as well as the obligation to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest preparation process, meetings, recordings and briefings organized by ERR and EBU. ERR retains final decision-making authority regarding the members of the delegation sent to the Eurovision Song Contest;

10.1.2 ERR's obligation to cover the expenses related to sending the person(s) referred to in 10.1.1 to the Eurovision Song Contest, under the conditions and rules applicable to business trips.

10.1.3 The version of the winning song performed at the Eurovision Song Contest, during rehearsals and live broadcasts, must be the same version that was selected as the contest-winning song, unless changes are necessary to comply with Eurovision rules.

10.1.4 the obligation of the authors of the winning song to submit to ERR the materials required for participation in the Eurovision Song Contest no later than 08.03.2027. The list, format and method of submission of the materials are determined by EBU and the materials shall be submitted in accordance with instructions provided by ERR;

10.1.5 ERR retains decision-making authority regarding the stage performance of the song, including styling, choreography, decorations, visuals, staging, sound and direction, as well as the number and composition of team members at the Eurovision Song Contest. The Estonian delegation will include a director appointed by ERR, who is responsible for the song's stage performance and technical solutions;

10.1.6 ERR's right to decide on matters related to the production of recordings required under the Eurovision Song Contest rules;

10.1.7 the obligation of the winning song's author(s), performer(s) and phonogram producer to grant ERR permission (with the right to sublicense) to use the song, its performances and recordings for the purposes, by the methods and for the periods specified in the Eurovision Song Contest rules, including for producing a single and/or album of the song and for use in audio and audiovisual works produced in connection with the Eurovision Song Contest;

10.1.8 the obligation of ERR and the winning song's author(s), performer(s), phonogram producer, producer and others to cooperate with each other in order to fulfil the conditions for participation in the Eurovision Song Contest and achieve the best possible results;

10.1.9 the obligation of the performer(s) of the winning song to give interviews and participate in Eurovision Song Contest-related events, press conferences and programs organized by ERR or EBU;

10.1.10 the obligation of the winning song's author(s), performer(s) and phonogram producer to strictly observe all deadlines set by ERR and EBU;

10.1.11 ERR's financial contribution to the stage performance of the winning song is 3000 (three thousand) euros, plus VAT. In addition, ERR will contribute to the project by involving a director.

10.1.12 the obligation of the persons referred to in Section 10.1.1, during the Eurovision Song Contest (including the preparation process), to comply with the EBU Code of Conduct, including refraining from any activity that may harm the reputation of the Eurovision Song Contest, the credibility of EBU and/or the host broadcaster, or the good name of other participating broadcasters and delegations. The purpose of the Code of Conduct is to ensure a fair, respectful and safe competition environment, protect the reputation of the Eurovision Song Contest and support smooth organization. Compliance with the Code of Conduct is mandatory for all members of the Estonian delegation;

10.1.13 the obligation of the persons referred to in Section 10.1.1, at the Eurovision Song Contest venue and other related event/recording locations, to comply with the rules established by the organizer to ensure the safety and health of participants;

10.1.14 the obligation of the performer(s) of the winning song to participate in concerts, recordings, promotional events and other related activities organized by EBU or its authorized partners in connection with the Eurovision Song Contest, including the right to record the performers' performances and use them for commercial and non-commercial purposes;

10.2 Fulfillment of the obligations described in Section 10.1 by the song's author(s), performer(s), and phonogram producer is a prerequisite for participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. ERR has the right to assess the level of cooperation and, if necessary, set additional requirements to ensure the proper participation of the Estonian delegation. Failure to fulfill these obligations may result in the application of contractual penalties under the agreement referred to in Section 8.1, cancellation of accreditation, and/or disqualification from the Eurovision Song Contest.

11. Conditions for Processing Personal Data

11.1 ERR collects and processes personal data of individual authors, performers and phonogram producers, including name, date of birth, personal identification code, image and voice, personal data provided in the short biography referred to in Section 4.2.3, and any data disclosed by the data subject to ERR during the Contest.

11.2 Processing of personal data is necessary for participation of the song in the contest, for participation of the winning song in the Eurovision Song Contest, and for fulfilling the agreements concluded with the contest participants. The purpose of processing personal data also includes ensuring lawful use of authors' works, performers' performances, and phonograms, and full protection of their rights under copyright law.

11.3 The data controller is ERR, located at F. R. Kreutzwaldi 14, Tallinn, tel. +372 628 4100, email: err@err.ee

11.4 ERR has the right to process personal data without the consent of the data subject for journalistic purposes (Section 4 of the Personal Data Protection Act) and for the purposes of artistic expression (Section 5 of the Personal Data Protection Act).

11.5 Of the personal data collected, the person's name, image and voice, as well as data from the short biography and information disclosed by the data subject to ERR during the Contest, will be made public.

11.6 Personal data may be transferred to third parties if necessary for the use of works and performances and/or protection of authors' and performers' rights, for payment of the fees referred to in Section 9, or if such a right or obligation arises from law.

11.7 In connection with the processing of personal data, data subjects have the right to access personal data held by ERR about them, request correction of incorrect personal data and prohibit further processing, except where processing is permitted without the data subject's consent (e.g. for journalistic purposes or artistic expression).

12. Liability

12.1 In the event of a breach of Section 2.1.4 of the Regulation, ERR has the right to exclude the song from the songs participating in the Contest, withhold the title of winning song, deprive the song of the right to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest and/or claim a contractual penalty of 2000 (two thousand) euros from the author(s) of the song.

12.2 In the event of a breach of deadlines set out in the Regulation, its appendices or the Eurovision Song Contest rules, ERR has the right to claim a contractual penalty of 1000 (one thousand) euros for each breach and compensation for damages to the extent exceeding the contractual penalty (e.g. overtime costs of the technical team, contractual penalties imposed on ERR by EBU and claims for damages).

12.3 ERR has the right to exclude a song from the songs competing in the Contest, withhold the title of winning song and claim compensation for damages caused to ERR if an author, performer or phonogram producer associated with the song, or their representative, materially breaches this Regulation, fails to sign the agreement referred to in Section 8.1 by the specified deadline, or breaches that agreement.

12.4 ERR has the right to deprive a song of the right to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest and claim compensation for damages caused to ERR (e.g. contractual penalties imposed on ERR by EBU and claims for damages) if an author, performer or phonogram producer associated with the winning song, or their representative, breaches the Eurovision Song Contest rules.

13. Final Provisions

13.1 The Contest is considered announced on 04.09.2026, and the Regulation containing the conditions of the Contest will be published on ERR's website.

13.2 The Eurovision Song Contest rules are available online at https://www.eurovision.com/newsroom/rules-of-the-contest/. To the extent applicable to Contest participants, the rules and the draft agreement to be concluded with the song's authors, performers and phonogram producers may be consulted by the persons concerned at ERR's premises.https://www.eurovision.com/newsroom/rules-of-the-contest/

13.3 ERR reserves the right to make amendments to the regulations. Any changes will be published on ERR's website.

13.4 The schedule of events related to participation in the contest is provided in Annex 1 of the regulations.